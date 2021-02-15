ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Following the widespread snowfall that hit the St. Louis region Monday, several health departments and centers have rescheduled or canceled appointments for those expected to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Take a look at where the following agencies stand as of Monday morning:
ST. LOUIS COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
Appointments scheduled for Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning have been pushed back to Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday. Officials hope to be caught up with their vaccine schedule by Wednesday.
ST. CHARLES COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
The health department was closed for President's Day and no appointments were scheduled.
SSM HEALTH
Although all appointments were canceled Monday, SSM Health will extend hours over the next week to accommodate anyone who needs to be rescheduled. A waitlist has been created for usage of any leftover vaccine doses.
MERCY
Due to scheduling volume, Mercy will not cancel any set arrangements. However, patients are encouraged to come in earlier or later on their assigned date. Their office's will close at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
BJC
As for BJC Health, appointments at their community COVID-19 vaccine centers at Christian Hospital and Memorial Hospital Belleville were canceled and officials are coordinating with patients to reschedule a future date. If you had an appointment, please check your email or MyChart to reschedule.
St. Luke's Hospital
The hospital said they added more appointments Saturday night in anticipation for Monday's winter weather. All appointments are currently still on, however some people are canceling due to the weather. The hospital is calling people on the waiting list to fill the open appointments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.