(KMOV.com) -- Whether you choose to head out to shop on Thanksgiving or wait to hit the mall until Friday morning, here are some tips for what to shop for on Black Friday to get the best deals.
According to RetailMeNot, nearly four in five Americans will shop at some point between Thanksgiving night and Cyber Monday this year. Most shoppers are looking for clothing and electronics.
What should you buy on Black Friday and Cyber Monday?
Electronics. RetailMeNot says this category will sell out the fastest. If you see a deal, they suggest snatching it up quickly.
“Electronics are going to be heavily discounted which means people will start shopping early to get the best price,” RetailMeNot says.
Appliances. Keep an eye out for deals on smaller kitchen appliances like coffee makers, slow cookers, electric skillets, and blenders.
Winter clothing. “While it’s not usually the best time to buy in-season clothing, Black Friday is the exception as many retailers will be discounting winter coats and cooler weather apparel,” says RetailMeNot.
What should you avoid buying on Black Friday and Cyber Monday?
Furniture. RetailMeNot says the best time of year to buy furniture is in January and then again from July-August. “Don’t give into the hype that some retailers create around furniture sales this Black Friday.”
Toys. The best time to buy hot Christmas toys is the two weeks leading up to the holiday. “Stores don’t want to be left with a surplus of inventory post-holiday, so the closer to Christmas, the deeper the savings.”
With six fewer shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, Black Friday will be crucial for struggling retailers.
The National Retail Federation estimates retail sales in November and December will grow between 3.8% and 4.2% compared with a year ago.
Retailers have started offering new perks to entice shoppers.
Walmart has started offering free next-day delivery on order over $35 for more than 200,000 items. It's also pledged to staff up stores with extra workers. Some will be outfitted with mobile checkout scanners to ring up customers on the spot, helping them bypass lines. Target said it's increasing its holiday payroll by $50 million.
Target and Walmart also hope their curbside pickup and easy-to-use apps put them ahead of other stores.
Of course, looming over all these players is Amazon. The company still beats Walmart and Target on average delivery speed by a day (two days vs. three days), according to new research from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
The CNN Wire contributed to this story.
