ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – This weekend, certain purchases in Missouri will be tax free.
The tax-free weekend will start at 12:01 a.m. on August 2 and run through August 4.
To be eligible, any article of clothing purchased can’t have a taxable value of more than $100, including footwear, diapers and materials used to make school uniforms.
When it comes to school supplies, those items can’t exceed more than $50 per purchase. In Missouri, that covers the basics like folders and binders but not items like headphones and sporting equipment.
Larger purchases, such as laptops or computers, can only be for personal use and can’t exceed $1,500.
Some cities and counties have opted not to participate in the tax-free weekend, meaning sales tax will still apply. Click here for a list of cities that have opted out of participating in the holiday. Click here for a list of counties that are not participating.
Looking for more information about the tax-free weekend? Click here.
