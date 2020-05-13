(KMOV.com) — Before baseball can begin again, the players and team owners have a ways to go in negotiations for what a truncated 2020 campaign would look like. Issues involving safety and financial compensation are important roadblocks upon which common ground must be found before any dreams of 'Play ball!' can come to fruition.
Within the version of the proposal for a 2020 season that was approved Monday by MLB owners, however, there are some elements that are expected to be instituted without much friction from the players' side. One such element will significantly alter the National League style of baseball as we know it.
According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the MLB Players Association is expected to approve the universal designated hitter for 2020, meaning the end to pitchers batting in National League games. Goodbye, double switches. For better or worse.
Universal DH proposed by MLB is expected to be easily approved by players, who long favored idea. It won’t impact finances in ‘20 but could boost pay for select few in ‘21 based on better stats. Teams helped: Dodgers (great depth), Nats (same), Brewers (Braun), Mets (Cespedes?)— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 13, 2020
Because 2020 would likely feature a higher proportion of inter-league games compared to a normal year, the two leagues operating under different rules would have become a more glaring issue than it already had been. The reported plan for the 2020 schedule would see teams face only teams from their own division and teams from the corresponding geographic division from the other league for the entirety of the regular season slate.
From a Cardinals-centric perspective, the rule change makes the timing of the trade of Jose Martinez to Tampa Bay a bit unfortunate. Though the Cardinals still end up with the left-handed pitching prospect they sought in Matthew Liberatore, you can't help but wonder whether prior knowledge that the DH was on the way so soon would have altered the team's thinking in including Martinez in the swap. At any rate, the reigning NL Manager of the Year will still possess numerous options for the strategic deployment of a designated hitter on a daily basis.
Before coronavirus engulfed our collective consciousness, chatter surrounding the Cardinals lineup contained questions about where Tommy Edman would fit on a given day and whether (or when) Dylan Carlson would fit into it, in general. The addition of a DH into the equation could serve to simplify some of these matters for Mike Shildt.
Offensively, Matt Carpenter didn't produce the kind of numbers in 2019 that would give you much confidence in him taking up the DH mantle in 2020, but it's important to keep a few things in mind when considering his merits. For one, this roster wasn't built specifically with the DH in mind. There won't be too many NL teams that have a perfect fit for the role right away in 2020 (though that Nicholas Castellanos signing by the Reds keeps looking better and better). If Carpenter can bounce back to produce anything remotely close to what he did in 2018, he'd be one of the more formidable designated hitters in the NL. Not to mention, on the days Carpenter serves as DH, you'd benefit from Edman's glove at the hot corner instead of Carpenter's--call it accommodating two 'birds with one rule change.
Of course, with the introduction of the DH removing several other facets of managerial strategy from Shildt's playbook, he'll likely take care to use this new tool with purpose and thoughtful intention. The DH in St. Louis won't be just one guy cemented into the role with permanence.
Rangel Ravelo could see increased opportunity in a role similar to the one that had been filled by Martinez in previous years. And with an outfield group crowded by athletic players like Tyler O'Neill, Lane Thomas, Harrison Bader and Dylan Carlson, eager to prove their worth to the club, Shildt will have his hands full finding enough playing time to go around. The DH is going to help make that task more manageable for the skipper.
If you're a Cardinals fan that wasn't especially excited about the idea of the Cardinals entrusting regular lineup spots to Carpenter and Dexter Fowler in 2020 with the hope that both could recapture former glory, look at it this way. With the DH in play, both Carpenter and Fowler will see the regular at-bats they were already going get, but in a way that allows for a stronger daily defensive alignment and additional opportunities for up-and-coming players.
Whether Fowler's bat, specifically, is conducive to the DH role isn't the point; DH or not, he was going to get his fair share of playing time in 2020. If the team can give the veteran his chances while also putting the best defensive alignment possible on the field more frequently, that's a net positive for the Cardinals compared to a world in which the National League didn't use the DH in 2020.
Like many National League baseball fans, I'm not a proponent of the DH, in general. But my personal preference was never going to change the fact the the designated hitter was coming to the NL eventually. Because of coronavirus, the timeline for that change has been accelerated to sooner rather than later—but on the field, that's not necessarily a bad thing for the Cardinals in 2020.
