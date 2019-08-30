ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A south St. Louis City woman finds herself back in familiar territory after gun violence claims the life of another son.
Roxzyanna Edwards said her son Leland Butler, 18, was killed in 2017 but this time, the death of her 15-year-old boy Sentonio Cox feels like a part of a hate crime.
"What was your reason?" Edwards said. "You don't have a reason. You don't have a motive. You don't have anything that says this is why I killed him."
Cox was fatally shot in the Carondolet neighborhood Sunday morning. Police said he was with family, crossing a yard on Vermont when the shooting happened.
"A lot of kids cross through the yard. They do that. I did that as a kid. That doesn't mean he should have been shot," Edwards said.
Police said Joseph Renick, the man charged with Cox's murder, pointed a revolver at Cox as Cox backed away from him with his hands raised and then shot him in the head.
Police didn't release what led to the shooting or any other information.
Edwards is still looking for more answers but said she believes her son;s killing was a hate crime. She wonders why Renick chose to shoot her son instead of resolving the issue in conversation or calling the police.
"If you still felt like something was wrong, why didn't you just call police?" Edwards said.
City homicide detectives have opened 134 cases so far this year. This time last year, there were 119 cases.
Cox was shot during a deadly weekend in st. Louis where fiver others were killed, including two other children.
