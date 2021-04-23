(CBS Newspath) --- The 93rd Academy Awards will be held Sunday after being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s Hollywood’s biggest night, but the show will look quite different than before. "I know there's gonna be a great passion, plea, and love letter to movies," says Clayton Davis, film awards editor for Variety Magazine.
Davis says the Oscars will try to meld traditions with pandemic protocols. The ceremony will be held from multiple locations, including the Dolby Theater along with LA’s downtown train hub Union Station.
The show will reportedly have few, if any, virtual appearances. The industry’s biggest stars are expected to attend the ceremony in person. But because the show will be classified as a film production, guests may not be required to wear masks. "You want that, you know, that celebration, you know, together as much as you can, while still being safe and adhering to that we are in a very difficult time, off a very difficult year," says Davis.
As for the award nominees, this year has proven to be the most diverse in Oscars history. Nine actors of color are up for awards this year along with two women for Best Director, including Chloe Zhao, the first woman of color ever nominated in that category.
And the producers of “Judas and the Black Messiah” are the first all-Black team ever nominated for Best Picture.
“Mank,” a story about Hollywood’s Golden Age, stands to take home the most trophies with 10 nominations. It’s among several streaming features that were nominated this year after the Academy relaxed its rules due to theater shutdowns in 2020. "There's so much history to be made this year that we're very likely to see happen," says Davis.
The five nominees for Best Original Song will pre-tape their performances which will air as part of an Oscars pre-show, instead of during the traditional ceremony.
As for who will ultimately take home Hollywood gold, only Oscar knows.
