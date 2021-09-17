(CBS Newspath) -- The 73rd Prime Time Emmy Awards are Sunday on CBS. Preparations are underway at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. This year, the show welcomes back a limited in-person audience. Guests and presenters have been asked to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
Cedric the Entertainer is set to host the big show. "It's gonna be a blast baby! It's gonna be fun. This is gonna be one of the great nights of true celebration," he says.
Not a surprise, but more of a recurring trend, Variety Magazine's Deputy TV Editor Michael Schneider says shows on streaming continue to grow their footprint at the Emmys. "We like to call the Emmys 'the streamies' these days because it really is dominated by all the streaming services," he says. "Streamers had 342 nominations, which is up from 270 last year, and it's definitely a record for the streamers," Schneider adds.
Netflix's "The Crown" is one of the shows making a huge impression along with "The Mandalorian" from Disney+. Both are tied with 24 nominations, the most this year.
"Ted Lasso" is also making waves, getting 20 nominations, the most for a first-year comedy. "So, among the locks, pretty much you have 'Ted Lasso' in the comedy category. And then most likely 'The Crown' in drama," Schneider says.
The awards show will also take place less than two weeks after the death of actor Michael Williams, who was also nominated for his role in "Lovecraft Country." "A real, real sad and tragic loss top this industry," Schneider says.
In addition, this year's Emmys are already making history. MJ Rodriguez becomes the first transgender performer to earn a nomination in a lead acting role for her performance in "Pose." Schneider says, "I think a lot of voters are looking to perhaps make history by at least voting in MJ Rodriguez on the best actress side."
It's all adding anticipation to a night with already a lot to look forward to. The show gets underway LIVE on Sunday at 8pmET/5pmPacific on CBS and Paramount+.
