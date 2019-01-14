(KMOV.com) - First they were stuck in traffic for hours, now some drivers are still trying to get their cars back after this weekend's storm.
With Interstate 44 shut down in several places Friday night, some people walked away from their vehicles and others were simply stuck.
In addition to those who crashed in the storm, Missouri Sate Highway Patrol officials say 118 abandoned cars were towed from interstates in the St. Louis area.
"MoDOT made a request to us to remove all abandoned vehicles off right of ways so plows could get through much quicker and easier," said Corporal Juston Wheetley with Highway Patrol. "Not only does that help MoDOT but it also alleviates any possible damage these vehicles might sustain when plows come through."
He says if a vehicle is on a right of way, it had to be removed for safety.
For those still trying to find their towed car, call Highway Patrol if it was left on the interstate, or the local police department if it was left in a municipality.
"Some information that radio operators ask you have to make the process easier is the license plate number or last six number of the VIN," said Wheetley.
He reminds drivers while troopers request and report tows, they do not have a tow service and it is the tow companies that they contract who need to be paid for their work.
