(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control has some tips on how to get a new COVID-19 vaccine record if you’ve lost your card.
If you don’t have a copy or have lost your vaccination card, the CDC advises you to contact your vaccine provider to access your vaccination record. Places like CVS can print a new card while others like Walmart will provide a digital vaccine record. You can also contact your state health department’s immunization information system.
The CDC says you should take a picture of your COVID-19 vaccination card as a backup copy. The organization also says if you enrolled in programs like V-Safe or VaxText after your first dose you can access your vaccination information using those online tools.
