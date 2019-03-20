ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It's not something we think about every day but if someone was choking, would you know how to save them?
The answer was no for News 4's Alyssa Toomey so she went to the Red Cross to learn how to do the Heimlich Maneuver on someone else and herself.
"It happens so fast and it can happen anywhere whether you're at a dinner party, out in an airport a shopping mall," Red Cross instructor Karen Cernicek told News 4. "When you need to step up and take action is when there's absolutely no sound, no nothing come out at all."
Here's a step-by-step guide from the Red Cross:
Here's a tutorial on how to do it on yourself:
Cernicek said if you are by yourself call 911 and leave the phone on. She said EMS will come check why you are not responding.
You can also sign up for a class through the Red Cross by clicking here.
