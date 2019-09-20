WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A suspect is in custody after a woman reported being beaten and held against her will for two days in Washington County.
The woman reported she was tied up and physically assault between Sept. 16 and 17 at a home on Forest Peak Drive in Richwoods. She was able to free herself and then run to a nearby home for help.
The nearby homeowner told police the suspect tried taking the victim back to the previous address, during which he allegedly pushed the woman off the porch and shoved her towards the other home. When the suspect was told that law enforcement had been called, he reportedly left.
Responding deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said they met with the suspect, later identified as Jeffrey Eugene Craine, while they were heading to the area. The 52-year-old suspect went into the woods in a white Jeep when law enforcement spotted him, officials said. Authorities later spotted the suspect’s jeep at his home.
When authorities arrived at the suspect’s home, Craine allegedly walked out armed with an AR-15 resting across his chest. Deputies said the suspect yelled, “What the [expletive] are you doing here?”
Law enforcement ordered Craine to drop the gun, but he allegedly went back inside the home. He surrendered after officers ordered him out of the residence over a PA system.
After Craine was taken into custody, the victim told deputies he tied her up with a belt and beat on her for two days. She also reported that he pointed a gun at her several times and threatened to kill her during the two-day period.
According to officials, the victim had several bruises on her arms, legs and hip area. She also reportedly had a raised contusion on the right side of her head, a busted inside of her lip and two chipped front teeth. Authorities said she denied medical treatment on the scene but complained of stomach pain.
Craine has been charged with third-degree assault, second-degree kidnapping and unlawful use of a weapon.
