ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- South St. Louis County resident David Wise and his wife are sighing with relief they could finally get their third dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
“I’ve been watching it online, just seeing when it’d be available, and waiting and hoping that we don’t get sick in between when it's available and when it was our turn,” Wise said. “I’m diabetic, I have a liver disease, and high blood pressure.”
This week, the CDC issued a recommendation allowing for even more people in the county to receive a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. However, this only applies to people who received the Pfizer vaccine and got their second dose at least six months ago. The new criteria of people who can get the booster include people 65 and older, people over 18 who are in long-term care, and people with certain underlying health conditions as outlined on the CDC site.
“I think there is no dispute right now. The data is pretty clear that for older people and people who have certain underlying medical conditions, that third shot, the booster, is definitely warranted,” said Dr. Jo-Ann Jose with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. “So if you fall into one of those groups, you should seriously consider getting the shot and talk with your doctor if you have hesitancy about getting it.”
Wise, who got his appointment via Walmart, says there was still some confusion on where to get it.
Places like St. Louis Hills Pharmacy tell News 4 this week they are not just waiting for CDC recommendations, but also recommendations from the state health department on who can get the third dose of the Pfizer vaccine. While the Illinois Department of Public Health has adopted the CDC’s new recommendations as of today, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has not made that announcement.
“In the U.S. right now we do have enough supply to be able to get boosters for those who are indicated to get a booster. It’s really important that we get vaccines into people that are unvaccinated and that really has the greatest common health benefit right now,” said Dr. Jose.
A spokesperson for Missouri DHSS says right now, not every provider in the state should already be offering these booster shots under the new CDC guidelines:
"We will be working on incorporating guidelines into statewide orders throughout the coming days. We will notify the public and health care providers when Missouri’s order is issued. Until then, Missouri providers should only be providing doses to those already authorized under Missouri standing orders," the spokesperson said.
However, for people like Wise, who managed to find a shot Friday, he is hopeful this is one step closer to his family life getting back to normal.
“I’m just happy that going into cold and flu season and when people are going to be getting sick, that I’ll at least have as much protection as I can against COVID-19 and hopefully soon our children will be able to get vaccinated as well,” he said.
National providers like Walgreens, CVS and Walmart have started accepting appointments for third doses of the Pfizer vaccine per the CDC’s new guidelines.
