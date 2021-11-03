ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Airbnb is putting a ban on one-night stays for certain holidays starting Wednesday night. The one that might concern many of you right now, is New Year's Eve.

This comes after issues with Airbnb customers have been stirring up all across the country. St. Louis has even seen its fair share. In May of this year, Airbnbs were rented in Downtown St. Louis. Those renters then took over a loft, poured their party onto the street, and caused a disturbance. Many of those rentals were only booked for one night.

Another Airbnb rental gone wrong happened in The Grove neighborhood in August. Neighbors told News 4 a few women were renting a unit next to them. The neighbors' Ring Doorbell camera caught the renters coming out of their Airbnb, then exchanging dozens of rounds of gunfire with a car driving by. That rental, also only booked for one night. Now, Airbnb says, the rules are changing.

"Ninety-nine percent are great, one percent, you know, you wouldn't want to host them again," Greg Elder said.

Elder owns Airbnb rentals across the St. Louis area. He says he diligently vets his guests.

"Why they're coming, why they need the space, who they're bringing with them, what kind of things will they be doing in St. Louis while they're here," Elder said.

Those are the kind of questions he's asking guests before agreeing to book them. Luckily, Elder says he hasn't had issues, but he tips his hat to Airbnb's additional vetting process as well.

Last year, the company implemented a "No Party" policy across all of their units, in multiple countries. That policy applies for holiday stays too. When the policy was implemented for the first time last New Year's Eve, Airbnb's data shows it deterred more than 800 bookings in St. Louis alone. They had the same policy in place for Halloween this year.

Miles Maggio, a Metro East Airbnb owner, tells News 4 he's all for the new policies.

"I think it's for the better. I would rather Airbnb have this perception of what it was originally intended for which is good, high-quality stays in nice neighborhoods and home accommodations," Maggio explained.

For this upcoming New Year's, Airbnb is implementing another new policy. The company is putting a ban on one-night stays for guests without a history of positive reviews. For two-night reservations on New Year's, additional vetting will go into place by Airbnb to restrict locals and last minute bookings by guests without positive reviews.

Local Airbnb owners have a message for those planning to rent this upcoming holiday season and in the future.

"If you're gonna have a party, the worst thing to do is probably to book an Airbnb, because the minute you're breaking my house rules, I'm on the phone with the cops and getting you out of my property," Elder said.

To take a look at Airbnb's new New Year's one-night policy, click here.