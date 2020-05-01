ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Paper stimulus checks are arriving in mailboxes all over St. Louis and some of them are creating confusion because the recipients are dead. So do you keep the check or return it?
A lot of people are getting conflicting answers on this one. Some are going to the mailbox to discover checks for family members that died in 2019 and 2018.
"I was kind of shocked and surprised I had $2,400 instead of $1,200," Carrie of north St. Louis County said.
She couldn't believe it when she saw her stimulus check. Part of the payment was for her husband Edward. He died in August of last year.
"I was worried because I didn't want to cash it for fear the IRS might reclaim it," Carrie said.
She said her tax preparer told her to keep it.
But that goes against what treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told the Wall Street Journal. He claims stimulus checks for the deceased should be returned.
On April 17 News 4 asked U.S. Senator Josh Hawley if stimulus checks for the dead should be returned. He said yes.
"If it's going to people who aren't alive then it's a mistake and shouldn't flow. There's going to be these glitches. However, I would prefer that we get this money out as soon as we can. So obviously it shouldn't be going to folks who aren't living," Hawley said.
Another St. Louis family that received a check for a deceased family member checked a box on the envelope that says "if recipient deceased check here and drop in mailbox" but others are getting different advice, and it's bound to create issues.
Carrie says the extra money was a huge help, and it's already spent.
"It helped me pay my mortgage payment this month," Carrie said.
U.S. Senator Roy Blunt said "the treasury department needs to move quickly to issue guidance for anyone who believes they have received a direct assistance payment in error."
This is clearly confusing for a lot of people with no direct guidance on what to do. News 4 will continue to cover the topic.
