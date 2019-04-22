ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man is wanted after he forced his way into a 79-year-old man's home on Friday, April 19.
Officers responded to the call on the 3600 block of Lafayette at 1:06 p.m.
The elderly man said he was on his porch when the suspect forced his way into the home with a handgun.
The suspect struck the victim in the face with the handgun and then took his cell phone and other items.
The incident was caught on home video. Watch it here.
According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, detectives are searching for a suspect described as a black male, 25 to 35-years-old, 5'10" to 6" tall and 150 pounds. He was seen wearing a dark peacoat, khaki pants, a tan baseball hat, dark shoes and a mask with a skull on the front.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The incident was caught on video and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
