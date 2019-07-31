ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An odd stench permeated through downtown St. Louis Wednesday night.
On social media, many aren’t holding back, saying its “the most horrid smell ever.”
Some said it smelled like feces, vomit or dog food.
The St. Louis Fire Department said it has not had anyone call in about the smell. The source remains a mystery.
