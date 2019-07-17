SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The heat may be to blame for an unsightly scene and bad smell in south St. Louis.
Small fish are dying in the River Des Peres, something that commonly happens during the summer. MSD says a sewer problem is not to blame, saying that water is going down after flooding and that the heat is lowering oxygen levels in the water.
“We just got some new test (oxygen) numbers. The likelihood is that seeing more dead fish in the water will increase,” said Sean Stone with MSD.
A spokesman for the Missouri Department of Conservation says grass clippings getting into the water and then decomposing could also be taking more oxygen away from the fish.
The spokesman added that there is nothing to be alarmed about.
