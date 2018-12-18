(KMOV.com) - The sudden closure of Vatterott College campuses across the country is also affecting students at L’ecole Culinare, a culinary school.
Students at L’ecole Culinare say they are devastated. Some said they were given no notice and others even showed up for class on Tuesday. Vatterott shut down Monday at 4:00 p.m.
Both Brandon Merz and Nathaniel Light were just days away from graduating from L’ecole Culinare.
“I don’t have a degree to show that I did this. It almost feels wasted,” said Merz.
They now say Forest Park Community College is the only other culinary school in the area.
“I’m in disbelief. I can’t understand why this is happening,” said Light.
Many are still hoping to pursue a culinary career but do not know where to go from here.
“Life still has to go on and we have find something else,” said student Ernest Spearman.
The Missouri Department of Higher Education said it only learned Monday that an announcement about the closure would be made. A delivery truck even pulled up to campus on Tuesday and was turned away.
One woman told News 4 she booked a tour of the school for 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. She said she called L’ecole Culinare on Monday to confirm the appointment and got no indication that the school was shutting down.
More than anything, students say they want answers.
“There’s nobody here from Vatterott. There’s nobody we can talk to. It’s really disheartening,” said Merz.
Several colleges are offering help to Vatterott students including:
- Grantham University: Vatterott students can call 866-850-2986.
- East Central College: Vatterott students can click here.
- Jefferson College: The school is hosting a resource fair at its Arnold campus, which is located at 1687 Missouri State Road, on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Vatterott students can also call (636) 481-3209, extension 3209.
- National American University says it is also willing to help Vatterott students earn their degree with “minimal loss of credit.”
