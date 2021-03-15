ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Congresswoman Cori Bush, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and Sam Page held a press conference Monday to discuss how local officials will spend money coming to the St. Louis region from the stimulus bill.

Around $700 million will be coming from the federal government to St. Louis City and County. Krewson, Bush and Page said the money will be spent to address the current housing crisis and the looming eviction crisis. Investment will be made on training programs to get people back into the workforce and provide new skills.

Krewson says a portion of the city's $500 million will be spent to make public safety upgrades.

"When you give someone the opportunity, the job training they they need, to get a job to provide for their families, all of that is part of the public safety. The prevention side, as well as the enforcement side," Krewson said.

"This funding must be used to invest in resources, that will make our communities safe, which is what Mayor Krewson is talking about. It should be used to put into gun violence and trauma prevention programs," Bush said.

Bush added that the money should not be used to put more officers on the streets. Krewson says the first half of the stimulus funds is expected to arrive around May 11 and must be spent within four years. The second half of the money will arrive a year from now.