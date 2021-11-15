(KMOV.com) - Missouri and Illinois are set to receive billions of dollars to help with roads, bridges, airports and public transportation under the bipartisan infrastructure bill signed Monday by President Joe Biden.
Democrats and Republicans came together to pass the $1.2 trillion package. According to the White House, Missouri receives a C- grade when it comes to infrastructure, citing bridges and roads in poor condition that cost each driver $743 per year. Missouri will receive $6.5 billon for federal highway programs and $484 million for bridges to be replaced and repaired.
When it comes to public transportation, Missouri will receive $674 million to improve transit like MetroLink. In addition, the bill will allocate $246 million for improvements to the airports in the state. The bill calls for Missouri to receive a minimum of $100 million to improve broadband coverage, which would help 330,000 Missourians who lack it.
In Illinois, roads and bridges will also get a facelift with $9.8 billion for highways and $1.4 billion for bridge replacement and repairs. According to the White House, 21 percent of the state’s transit vehicles are past their useful life and the bill could allocate $4 billion to improve public transportation. Connecting Illinois with reliable high-speed internet is part of the plan, as 14 percent of households don’t have an internet provider. The state will get $100 million to help with broadband coverage.
Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Illinois will expect to receive $1.7 billion over five years to improve water infrastructure across the state and ensure that clean, safe drinking water is a right in all communities.
For more on the projects in Illinois, click here. For more on the projects in Missouri, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.