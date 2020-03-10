ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One of the biggest questions we’re hearing from viewers about the coronavirus is, why is this so different from the outbreaks of the flu that we see every year?
Right now, there are about 113,000 cases of COVID-19 worldwide. That’s much less than the 1 billion cases of the flu we typically see every year.
However, there are key differences. Most importantly is that there is no vaccine for COVID-19, and scientists aren’t exactly sure how it’s spread.
The coronavirus also appears to be more deadly than the flu.
Less than 0.1 percent of flu cases are deadly. Right now roughly 3 percent of the reported coronavirus cases have been deadly.
It's also harder to tell if someone has been infected with the coronavirus.
Researchers at Johns Hopkins said most people won't start seeing symptoms until four or five days after being infected. It could even be two weeks before someone sees coronavirus symptoms.
With the flu, you usually see symptoms in one to four days so you can quickly stay home and not infect others.
