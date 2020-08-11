ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Experts who talked to News 4 say with the pandemic and recent civil unrest, there is a very serious situation when it comes to violent crime.
And some residents say that even lower-level crimes can really take their toll on the community at this time.
James Sahaida, who lives in the Bevo Mill neighborhood, has been the victim of crime three separate times since March.
“The lawn mower, the power washer, the truck (catalytic converter), were all three separate incidents and it’s kind of like, you know you get tired of being a victim,” he said.
Sahaida says he's not alone. Since the start of the pandemic and protests, he believes there's been an unintended consequence.
“I think the criminals see they have a green light," he said. "I think they are well aware the police are occupied, busy,” he said.
News 4 crunched the numbers to see if he was right.
Property crimes like burglary and larceny in the Bevo Mill neighborhood are up 10% over last year.
In nearby Princeton Heights they're up 34%.
But if you look at the city overall, property crime is actually down 1.5%
“We are in a fluid situation that will have cross pressures on crime,” said researcher Richard Rosenfeld from UMSL. He recently looked at crime data from 27 cities since the start of the pandemic and social unrest earlier this year.
Generally, he says, property crimes are down.
“In the case of larceny, well if the stores are closed, there's no shoplifting, in the case of residential burglaries, well if people are home, burglars tend to avoid occupied houses,” he said.
But violent crimes, aggravated assaults, homicides and even robberies are up dramatically.
“Something happens in a community where there is widespread protests that eventually leads to an increase in violent crime,” he said.
Though he says it's speculative to say why, he says the same happened around the country in the months after unrest first started in Ferguson six years ago, as some people draw away from the police.
“They may be less likely to contact the police when someone knows of a crime, less likely to cooperate with an investigation, more likely to take matters into their own hands if a dispute arises,” he said.
Add to that: self-initiated police activity like foot patrols and traffic stops, Rosenfeld says has been down 80 to 90% in the city.
“Not to mean the willful drawing back, because of anger, frustration, what have you, but that's a consequence of the pandemic,” he said.
So he predicts violent crime rates could stay high for months, with the possibility that crimes of opportunity could also rise, as people find difficulties economically.
“Much will depend on what the fall brings in terms of the pandemic,” he said.
Rosenfeld stresses that police reform and crime cutting initiatives have to happen at the same time.
You can read the full crime study, here:
