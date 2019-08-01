If a trade deadline passes in the Cardinals front office, and no one’s around to hear it…
Wait, what?
What just happened?
The Cardinals, locked into a battle for first place in the NL Central—both in the season-long context and within the context of this very week, as they face the Cubs at Busch Stadium—were astonishingly silent on Wednesday, allowing the MLB trade deadline to pass them by without so much as a single swap to aid the major league club.
St. Louis traded away Jedd Gyorko to the Dodgers. The return for the veteran infielder sounds like a joke for which the punch line didn’t quite land. Tony Cingrani, a 30-year-old left-handed reliever, hasn’t pitched all season in the majors after surgery to repair a torn labrum. What’s more, it's likely he never will throw a pitch for the Cardinals, as Cingrani is a free agent at season’s end. The Cardinals also got a 19-year-old Rookie ball pitcher in the deal, but he’s no closer to helping the 2019 club compete than I am.
So I ask again… What just happened?
Like other contenders, the Cardinals had an opportunity to strengthen their claim to a postseason spot in the National League over the past few days. The difference? Other contenders acted upon that chance.
The Braves and Nationals, contenders in the NL East and the lesser of the two ultimately vying for a wild card spot, added a combined five major-league relief pitchers on Wednesday. The Cardinals, earlier in the week, claimed Adalberto Mejia, a lefty reliever already cast aside by two different teams in 2019. His ERA is 7.32.
The Cubs added a thumper to their outfield, Nicholas Castellanos. The Cardinals gave one of their position players, Gyorko, to the Dodgers.
The Cardinals plan is to roll with the cheaper Tommy Edman and Yairo Munoz in what was once envisioned as Gyorko’s role on the roster. We’ll find out over the next couple months if cheaper means better; Gyorko is nearing his return from the injured list, and will presumably join the NL’s best team in Los Angeles at some point soon.
The Gyorko trade on it’s own, while strange, wouldn’t be worth fussing over—it wouldn’t have drawn any attention at all—if the Cardinals front office had just done its job better over the past week. The need for a starting pitcher in St. Louis has been obvious. Daniel Ponce de Leon and Michael Wacha have played hot potato with the spot for months; the team says Wacha will get the next turn, with Ponce having been optioned to Memphis for that Mejia guy.
But when the Cardinals announced that it would be Wacha taking the ball the next time the team needed a fifth starter, the potential still existed that another answer would emerge before the time came. From Marcus Stroman to Zack Greinke to Trevor Bauer to Aaron Sanchez, a plethora of starting pitching changed hands in the week before the trade deadline. St. Louis didn’t flex evidence of their focus on 2019. St. Louis didn’t land any of it.
There were other names, too, like Zack Wheeler or Robbie Ray, who weren’t dealt before the deadline. But that doesn’t mean they weren’t available for the right price. It’s just the Cardinals weren’t willing to meet it.
According to Mark Saxon of The Athletic, the Mets asked for Harrison Bader or Tyler O’Neill in discussions for Wheeler. The Cardinals balked at the asking price, despite their glut of MLB-caliber outfielders that includes Marcell Ozuna, Dexter Fowler, Jose Martinez, Lane Thomas, and very likely Randy Arozarena, who continues to assault Triple-A pitching at a .374/.443/.579 clip as the Memphis Redbirds lead-off man. Ozuna is likely to depart for free agency following this season, but if that’s the reason the Cardinals didn’t trade from a surplus to aid their starting pitching shortage, they should probably stop touting how much “2019 matters.”
The #STLCards did engage on Zack Wheeler, but the Mets’ ask was Tyler O’Neill or Harrison Bader and the Cards felt it wasn’t worth it for 10-11 Wheeler starts. Marcell Ozuna could walk next year.— Mark Saxon (@markasaxon) July 31, 2019
Sure, both Bader and O’Neill are under long-term team control, while Wheeler is a free agent at the end of the season. But Bader is in Triple-A because he was batting .195, and the team hasn’t even given O’Neill the reins in left with Ozuna on the IL; what makes them so sure he should get them after Ozuna leaves in the off-season?
The Cardinals have played Yairo Munoz in the outfield in eight of the team’s last nine games. He hit .222 with a .246 OBP in July. He’s also, uh, not an outfielder.
John Mozeliak admitted he didn't have any excuse that adequately explains the Cardinals lackluster trade deadline. GM Mike Girsch had said he would be "disappointed" if the Cardinals failed to make an addition before the deadline.
Well, here we are.
“I can understand why fans would feel that way, or people,” Mozeliak said Wednesday to the assembled media regarding the frustration surrounding the Cardinals deadline inactivity. “But in fairness, for the last week we’ve been working tirelessly to try to do something.”
Mozeliak went on to say more words, but I’ll spare you the remainder of the non-answer. The bottom line, “in fairness, we tried,” isn’t really going to cut it. Especially considering the three-year postseason drought that hangs over the Cardinals. And don’t blame the trade market; given that many other contenders found ways to improve this week, there was an onus on the Cardinals staff to do the same.
The Cardinals president of baseball operations reiterated his excitement about the team as it stands, which is entirely reasonable. We should acknowledge that the Cardinals are currently tied for first place in the division, and that they should still expect to reach the postseason. You know, because 2019 matters.
But over the past week, paralysis by over-analysis led the Cardinals to whiff on a chance to strengthen their odds to return to October—and put a real bind on their likelihood to do something special if they get there.
