PHILADELPHIA (KMOV.com) – By now you’ve heard the story behind the Blues’ new victory song, ‘Gloria’, but did you know the bar where it all started bleeds blue?
News 4 This Morning’s Steve Harris visited the Philadelphia bar for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals and found that, while it may be hundreds of miles away, The Jacks NYB has adopted the Blues just like the Blues adopted ‘Play Gloria’ from them.
Read: Why Gloria? Here’s the story behind the Blues’ victory song
While Harris was cheering on the team there, he found a lot of Blues fans who made the 885-mile trip from St. Louis to support the team in Philadelphia. He also said the bar plays ‘Gloria’ “loud and often.”
During Game 1, fans from St. Louis and Philadelphia alike cheered the Blues and booed the Bruins.
