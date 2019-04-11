ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 13-year-old boy is accused of carjacking a 36-year-old woman in St. Louis Wednesday morning.
According to police, the woman was sitting in her car at the 3300 block of Cherokee when the boy entered her car on the passenger side.
She told officers he pulled out a gun and demanded her car keys, which she gave him.
The 13-year-old drove away, and 20 minutes later, police found the vehicle in the 4000 block of Nebraska. The attempted to stop the driver, but the boy fled.
He later drove through a fence and got in an accident in the 3400 block of Wisconsin, where police were able to take him into custody.
The owner of the car that was slammed into, Vincent O'Shea, said his car's back axle was crushed, the tires were bent and the wheels busted.
O'Shea's wife Debra drives the car to care for their grand kids.
"Now, I an out of a vehicle. My husband and I are both on disability. I doubt very much they are going to give me very much for my car," Debra said.
Vincent says something must be done to address crime in the city.
"They definitely needing to do something with these kids. If it means bringing in the National Guard, bring 'em in," said Vincent.
Sources tell News 4 the teen may be linked to a robbery from 2018.
