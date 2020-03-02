ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – While there are over 100,000 thunderstorms yearly in the United States, the supercell storm causes the most trouble.
“We can get very large hail, we can get damaging winds, and obviously tornadoes as well,” said National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist Kevin Deitsch. “Supercell thunderstorms tend to give us the stronger tornadoes, the EF2 and greater tornadoes.”
The 2011 Good Friday tornado and the 2017 Perryville tornado came from supercells, but squall lines can also cause trouble.
“This is a line of thunderstorms capable of producing significant wind damage. Sixty, 70, in [the Branson duck boat incident] case up to 80 mph and these types of lines can also produce some large hail and even some tornadoes as well.”
Convective outlooks like these issued by the Storm Prediction Center highlight areas where a recipe for severe weather is coming together days in advance. A watch is issued when ingredients are becoming more favorable.
“It’s basically giving people a heads up that, hey, in the next several hours we could be issuing warnings,” Deitsch said.
For a severe thunderstorm warning winds must be 58 mph or higher, or they must have hail the size of quarters or larger.
A tornado warning is issued with radar-indicated rotation or a report of funnel clouds or a tornado on the ground.
“A warning means it’s an imminent threat, that is your time to take action, so if you’re outside, obviously get inside, if you're inside you want to get away from windows. If it's a tornado warning you want to go to the basement or the interior of your home, you want to put as many walls between you and the outside as possible,” said Deitsch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.