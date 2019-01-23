HAZELWOOD (KMOV.com) - Tia Wade says her daughter has had suicidal thoughts as a direct result of cyberbullying at her school, Hazelwood Northwest Middle.

“It’s been rough, it’s been depressing,” said Wade.

Wade is one of at least four parents who reached out to News 4 after we reported on concerns over online bullying among students.

“The whole Hazlewood School District has a problem with cyberbullying,” said Wade.

News 4 wanted to address the issue with the district’s Superintendent, Dr. Nettie Collins Hart. She declined an interview but the district released the following statement:

"The Hazelwood School District does not condone bullying or cyberbullying, and any statement regarding or relating to these issues is taken seriously and investigated accordingly. In response to concerns raised at Northwest Middle School, school administration has followed district behavior policy and taken disciplinary action in line with these policies. The school also has provided additional intervention including counseling for students focused on conflict mediation."

Hazelwood School Board President Mark Behlmann says the district is taking action to control cyber bullies at the school.

“What is happening is outside of the school property, kids are doing the cyberbullying, whether it’s in the morning or in the evening,” said Behlmann.

Behlmann says the assistant superintendents have been tasked to address the problem and that the school board will address this when it meets in February.