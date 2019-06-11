ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Superfan Laila Anderson will be in attendance at TD Garden to watch the Blues try and win their first-ever Stanley Cup.
READ: Maroon, Parayko says Blues superfan Laila Anderson inspired team during Stanley Cup run
The Blues tweeted out a video of Laila’s mother telling her that her doctors gave her the okay to travel to Boston.
Guess who we’re bringing to Boston. #stlblues #WeAllBleedBlue pic.twitter.com/qsvjyQ7BcL— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) June 12, 2019
She has inspired the Blues while fighting a life-threatening immune disease.
A bobblehead of Laila is currently being sold to raise money for charity.
