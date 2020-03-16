ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The spread of coronavirus has led to the temporary closures of several events and attractions across St. Louis and the Metro East.
Social gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited for eight weeks in St. Louis City, St. Louis County, St. Charles County, St. Clair County, Ill. and Madison County, Ill. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has ordered all bars and restaurants to close Monday and remain close through March 30.
Leaders in the bi-state area are taking extra measures to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in the area.
Below is the latest on the impact of the coronavirus in the St. Louis area:
Curbside pick-up and drive-thru will still be allowed.
READ: Metro East restaurants prepare to shut down dine-in after Pritzker's order
MISSOURI:
- Officials with the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station announced the aquarium will temporarily close until March 31
- The City of Clayton has canceled all Parks and Recreation programs through March 22. The programs include the following activities: Youth Baseball / Softball League Practices, Spring Break Camps and Shaw Park Field Rentals
- Six Flags St. Louis announced they will suspend operations until the end of March, and then re-evaluate the situation at month's end
- HealthWorks! Kids’ Museum will close to the public at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and remain closed through at least March 30th.
- The Moolah Shriners Circus at the Family Arena will plan to reschedule the circus for later this year.
- The XFL has canceled all its regular season games. All players will be paid and benefits for the rest of the 2020 season.
- The St. Louis Ambush season is over. The Major Arena Soccer League announced Thursday that it is ending its season due to worries over COVID-19.
- Chaifetz Arena has announced it has is canceling all events through April 30. Arena management.
- The Fox Theater is canceling all events until March 31.
- The NCAA announced it is canceling the men's and women's basketball tournament.
- The Science Center.
- The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch are temporarily suspending operations.
- Saint Louis Zoo.
- St. Louis Circuit Court has cancelled all jury trials until April 13.
ILLINOIS:
- Illinois Gaming Board officials announced the state's 10 casinos will be suspending their gambling operations beginning March 16 for 14 days.
- The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) announced the closure of all state parks, fish and wildlife areas, recreational areas, and historic sites as well as the cancellation of upcoming scheduled events.
- All court cases in Madison County for March 2020 will be continued. Additionally, anyone trying to get married will be limited to just the bride and groom.
