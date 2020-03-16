ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The spread of coronavirus has led to the temporary closures of several events and attractions across St. Louis and the Metro East.

Social gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited for eight weeks in St. Louis City, St. Louis County, St. Charles County, St. Clair County, Ill. and Madison County, Ill. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has ordered all bars and restaurants to close Monday and remain close through March 30.

Curbside pick-up and drive-thru will still be allowed.

MISSOURI:

Officials with the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station announced the aquarium will temporarily close until March 31

T he City of Clayton has canceled all Parks and Recreation programs through March 22. The programs include the following activities: Youth Baseball / Softball League Practices, Spring Break Camps and Shaw Park Field Rentals

Six Flags St. Louis announced they will suspend operations until the end of March, and then re-evaluate the situation at month's end

HealthWorks! Kids’ Museum will close to the public at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and remain closed through at least March 30 th .

The Moolah Shriners Circus at the Family Arena will plan to reschedule the circus for later this year.

The XFL has canceled all its regular season games. All players will be paid and benefits for the rest of the 2020 season.

The St. Louis Ambush season is over. The Major Arena Soccer League announced Thursday that it is ending its season due to worries over COVID-19.

Chaifetz Arena has announced it has is canceling all events through April 30. Arena management.

The Fox Theater is canceling all events until March 31.

The NCAA announced it is canceling the men's and women's basketball tournament.

The Science Center.

The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch are temporarily suspending operations.

Saint Louis Zoo.

St. Louis Circuit Court has cancelled all jury trials until April 13.

ILLINOIS: