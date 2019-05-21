ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Ever wonder what happens when you toss your hat onto the ice to celebrate a Blues player’s hat trick?
The St. Patrick Center tweeted Tuesday the Blues donated the hats tossed onto the ice during the Game 5 watch party at the Enterprise Center following Jaden Schwartz’s hat trick.
Bleed blue? Yes, we do! Thanks to Blues fans watching Game 6 @Enterprise_Cntr for tossing their hats for the hat trick in San Jose. @StLouisBlues donate tossed hats to our clients. #LGB #Doyoubleedblue #StanleyCupPlayoffs #endhomelessness pic.twitter.com/icUVx3Hnsf— St. Patrick Center (@stpatrickcenter) May 21, 2019
The team said the hats are first collected and offered to the player as a keepsake to remember the moment. If the player declines to keep the hats, they are then given to the St. Patrick’s Center, where they are distributed to the homeless.
The St. Patrick’s Center is one of the largest providers of housing, employment and health opportunities in Missouri for people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.
