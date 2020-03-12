(KMOV.com) -- The United States is warning Americans with underlying health conditions not to travel on cruise ships.
But even a group of healthy University of Missouri students doesn't want to take a chance. The catch, canceling didn't lead to a full refund.
The group of friends booked a carnival cruise to Cozumel, Mexico for $1,500 for Spring break later this March. It seemed like a great deal at the time until coronavirus started to spread. But this group of people is worried about something else.
"Our biggest concern is being stuck in quarantine on a ship for weeks on end without being able to do school," Mizzou student Nicolas Williams said.
So they canceled the trip. Carnival offered approximately $500 dollars back with the remainder available in a future cruise credit. Something this group says won't work.
"This is the last chance we will be together use cruise credit after this going our separate ways," Williams said.
Stacey Acree, who owns Brentwood Travel agency, said there's a difference between the cruise operator canceling versus the customer.
"So if they cancel a cruise they offer full refund," Acree said. "If you decide to cancel then you get a voucher. If cruise line cancels you get a full refund."
According to carnival they're "offering cruise credits instead of refunds for those guests who didn't purchase travel insurance."
But some members of this group did purchase trip insurance and say it hasn't helped. Those that didn't buy the trip insurance say it wouldn't have mattered in their circumstances.
"They had everything else on the list except for the coronavirus," Mizzou student Steven Lucas said.
Acree said fear of getting sick or quarantined doesn't apply to most policies. Generally, you must already be dealing with a sickness for the insurance to kick in.
"Travel insurance does not cover fear or anything you might think might happen," Acree said. "You can't think i might get the flu, you actually have to have the flu."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.