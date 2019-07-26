ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Details have begun to emerge in the death of Alexandria "Ally" Kostial, an Ole Miss college student from St. Louis.
Authorities said Kostial was last seen stopping at the door of a bar in Oxford, Mississippi on Friday night. Video reportedly showed she didn't go in, and turned around as she would out of the camera's view.
A timeline of events, as has been reported throughout the case by the Oxford Eagle:
July 19:
- 11:52 p.m. - Kostial walked out of a bar called Funky's and heads east.
- 11:57 p.m. - Kostial gets into a silver minivan rideshare and the car is seen driving away.
July 20
- Midnight - Kostial arrives at her apartment, according to her roommate. This was the last time she was seen alive in Oxford.
- 10:23 a.m. - An officer on routine patrol discovered her body
July 22
- 9:30 a.m. - Brandon Theefeld is arrested at a Memphis gas station
- 3:45 p.m. - Theesfeld is booked into Lafayette County Detention Center
Kostial's body was found by deputy on routine patrol Saturday morning at Buford's Ridge, described as a remote area known for fishing, where college students would often go to ride ATVs. Kostial was reportedly found shot eight times.
The Lafayette County Sheriff's Department says Kostial died from multiple gunshot wounds in a homicide.
Brandon Theesfeld, 22, was booked in jail around 3:45 p.m. Monday and charged with the murder. The paper reports the word "hold" was written next to Theesfeld's name on the charge line in the jail docket but it was crossed out Tuesday morning and the word "murder" was written above it in bold letters.
The Oxford Eagle reported Wednesday that police in Memphis, Tennessee initially took Theesfeld into custody at a gas station Monday morning. His phone and credit card were being tracked, which led police to the gas station.
Theefeld's and Kostial had an off-and-on relationship according to friends and family.
Kosial’s father said she was attending summer school and teaching fitness classes at Ole Miss. She was studying marketing and set to graduate next year.
