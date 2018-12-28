ST. LOUIS, Mo (KMOV.com) -- Elizabeth Schlaeger says every New Year’s Eve she and her family hunker down to avoid stray bullets from celebratory gunfire.
“What goes up has to come down,” said Schlaeger.
She’s lived in the Tower Grove Neighborhood for 15 years and she says she’s always been concerned about celebratory gunfire around the holidays.
“If you want to celebrate with gunfire go to a firing range and don’t shoot off in the neighborhood,” said Schlaeger.
Police say it’s not just a problem impacting this area but a problem they are seeing across the St. Louis metro area.
“It’s frustrating people can get hurt, property can get damaged,” police said.
Pagedale police released a video explaining what happens when you fire a gun into the air. That video can be viewed by clicking here.
They also made several Facebook posts, including one which says, “What goes up must come down. A stray bullet can travel for miles and take lives. Don’t use guns to celebrate.”
St. Louis police posted a warning reminding people it is illegal to fire your gun into the air.
News 4 found the City of St. Louis received more than 400 calls last year related to gun fire on New Year’s Eve night. This number is concerning for residents like Schlaeger.
“I do think people have become conditioned to it and that’s not good either,” said Schlaeger.
Police urge anyone who hears celebratory gunfire to report it to police by calling 911.
