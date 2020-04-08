ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- We reported on how many people are infected and how many have died from COVID-19, but just recently health officials have started to release numbers on how many people have recovered.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force announced Tuesday 40 people have recovered enough to leave the hospital.
News 4 has asked for the recovery numbers and most health departments aren't releasing them yet. But what does it mean to officially be considered recovered?
"So we're looking to tease out that particular data. But what we're seeing across the United States is that roughly 80-95% of the people affected by COVID-19 actually recover or have mild symptoms," said St. Louis Health Department Director, Dr. Frederick Echols.
Most who have the virus won't be tested, but some health departments are tracking the numbers that are good and bad.
The Jefferson County Health Department is listing one person who has officially recovered, But that's just for the 90 or more who has tested positive.
"The numbers we're reporting as recovered are just the ones who received a positive test result and have gone through the process of following through to make sure they've met the requirements to be released from isolation," said Kelley Vollmar with the Jefferson County Health Department.
There are requirements that a patient has to meet to officially be declared as "recovered". Ten days have to have passed after their symptoms started. The symptoms must have improved and they have to go 72 hours without a fever.
"We're at the very beginning of this and as we progress through those numbers are going to rise thankfully in a very positive way," Vollmar said.
