(KMOV.com) - There is a growing push to 'defund police' as thousands of protesters continue to march against police brutality.
"If we can sort of change the system, cause there's systemic racism and that's what all of it was built on," said one woman marching at Thursday's Brentwood protest.
Many protesters tell News 4 'defunding police' does not mean getting rid of the officers, but rather taking some money away from the police budget and putting it back into the community.
Victoria Neal, a recent Ladue High School graduate who helped organize Friday's protest in Frontenac, said money used to buy riot gear for police could be instead given to community programs.
Keithen Stallings, who is president of the organization '100 Black Men' supports police reform.
"It would be an external committee reviewing police behavior because right now, the police are policing the police so it's like a 'no snitching' policy with the police, they do something they aren't supposed to do, and they just kinda keep it in ranks, and they get away with killing some innocent people and they've been doing that for years," said Stallings.
Stallings and a few others met with St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson Monday to go over their five-point plan of changes they'd like to see made, including police reform.
It comes as the Minneapolis City Council considers dismantling its police department. If the city decides to move forward, Minneapolis would not be the first city in the United States to do so.
Camden, New Jersey dismantled its department in 2012 at a time when its murder rate was at a record high.
Officers were retrained and a new, larger department was built with the county, with its focus being community service.
According to a New Jersey newspaper, overall crime is down double digits and violent crime is down 18 percent.
St. Louis Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed said police reform is necessary, but stopped short of saying he supports defunding police.
“With the record number of shootings we’ve seen and continue to see in the City of St. Louis, wiping out our police department would be not advisable at this point, but I truly understand what that messaging means. It means more services and more programs like what we put in place like Cure Violence," said Reed.
Krewson said she and Chief John Hayden will review the police department's use of force policies.
A spokesperson for St. Louis County said the County Council will meet with the new chief, Mary Barton, on Tuesday to hear her plans for the department, including the issues of diversity, equity, inclusion, and reform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.