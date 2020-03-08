ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — The Cardinals announced Sunday they had agreed to terms with 24 pre-arbitration eligible players for the 2020 season. The only one they could not agree with: Jack Flaherty.
At the bottom of the team's press release Sunday, the Cardinals announced they had renewed Flaherty's contract for 2020. It's the second consecutive year the bright young pitching star has been unable to agree with the Cardinals for his salary for the season. In recent years, it happened once with Tommy Pham in 2018. It happened with Jordan Hicks last year. Otherwise, it's been a rare occurrence for the Cardinals of late.
So what exactly is a renewal?
Imagine it this way.
It's a scene in a million movies. Two sides across from one another at the negotiation table, working to hammer out a deal. One side, the boss or employer, takes a slip of paper and scribbles down a number before turning it over and sliding it across the table to the other party. That person takes a peek at the number and decides whether the offer is to their liking.
Now, let's say it isn't. The prospective employee believes their value is higher than the offer reflects, so they don't want to agree to the terms. Typically, that means no deal. In this case, though, it doesn't matter. As the employee, you get what the boss decides you get, and that's the end of the discussion.
Though Flaherty did not agree to the salary he would receive for the upcoming season, the Cardinals imposed it, anyway. And under the current system under the collective bargaining agreement, they were completely within their rights to do so.
A player like Flaherty with fewer than three years of MLB service time is not yet eligible for arbitration; during those years, teams are not required to offer the player anything above the MLB minimum salary, regardless of the impact of his contributions to the team. The MLB minimum salary for 2020 is $563,500.
Teams typically offer pre-arbitration eligible players bonuses based on performance and service time to escalate their salaries above the MLB minimum. But in a sport characterized by mega-deals for more established players like Nolan Arenado's worth $260 million or Gerrit Cole's worth $324 million, these increases amount to pennies by comparison.
Last year, when the MLB minimum was $555,000, Flaherty's salary was set by the team at $562,100. After his tremendous 2019 season, Flaherty is due a raise according to the Cardinals' formula for determining these offers—but again, it won't be anything substantial relative to what Flaherty's talents would fetch on the open market.
So what does the second-consecutive Flaherty renewal mean for the Cardinals chances to keep him in St. Louis long-term?
Scheduled to reach free agency at 28 years old after the 2023 season, a player of Flaherty's caliber with so many prime years ahead of him would likely command significant attention from teams around the league. His earning potential, should he continue on the Cy Young-candidate path he established a year ago, is enormous.
Flaherty knows it.
Starting next season, in 2021, Flaherty will have the opportunity to go to arbitration with the Cardinals if the two sides cannot agree on his yearly salary. That process is how Flaherty's salary will be decided for 2021, 2022 and 2023, after which he will be eligible for free agency.
Of course, it's possible this entire discussion is for naught—the Cardinals could offer Flaherty a massive contract extension to avoid the year-to-year arbitration possibility, perhaps buying out a couple free-agent years to extend the team's years of control over the player. The degree to which Flaherty would be receptive to that concept remains to be seen.
With his decision to again forgo the formality of agreeing with the Cardinals on his salary for the season, Flaherty is building his case for potential salary disputes to come.
It's not through any fault of Flaherty or the Cardinals that the current system is designed to pit Flaherty against the team on an annual basis in determining his salary.
It's important to acknowledge Flaherty's past and present inability to come to terms with the Cardinals as a gripe with the system under which MLB teams are permitted to operate, as opposed to a gripe specifically with the Cardinals. Flaherty said last year it wasn't personal—he just believes he's worth more money than the system is designed to pay him.
When you consider that the other four pitchers who finished in the top five of the 2019 NL Cy Young voting will earn a combined $117,921,000 in 2020—compared to Flaherty's salary in the neighborhood of $600,000—can you really blame him?
Flaherty's refusals to agree with the Cardinals' offers serve to protest a system that requires three years of service time before it allows exceptional players any leverage in negotiating their reward for elite performance. Heading into his first chance for arbitration next year, Flaherty has now put himself on record in two straight years as having never believed his salary was anywhere in the same ballpark as the one he believes his performance has dictated.
This renewal is another piece of the paper trail that makes clear Flaherty's view: What the system says I'm worth has never been accurate.
The Cardinals aren't at risk for losing Jack Flaherty any time soon. Again, he's under team control through the 2023 season. This is tomorrow's problem more so than today's.
If the Cardinals want to avoid an annual headache, though, squabbling over their best player's salary each winter until he's eligible to test to open market, they'll have to find a way to add a few zeros to that slip of paper before sliding it back across the table.
