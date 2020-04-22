ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- What do you do if you are quarantined after testing positive for the coronavirus, and then you feel better?
"I just really had a heavy fever. I woke up. My bed was soaked,” Eric Sumner, a recovered coronavirus patient said.
The 57-year-old who considers himself healthy started feeling sick March 18, just six days after he came in contact with a friend who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
He was right up against a weekend and could not get tested until the following Monday.
"They told me it might be up to 10 days before I had any results,” Sumner said. “I was like what is that going to do for me?"
Two days later, Sumner got his results. He was positive.
"I was feeling really achy, had a headache and definitely had a severe cough,” Sumner said. “Probably the worst thing, about that time, was my ribs were hurting from just coughing."
His 14-day quarantine was to end around April 6. He says he was feeling somewhat better days before that.
"I was not coughing, not achy or running a fever at that point,” Sumner said.
He wanted to break quarantine so he called the St. Louis County Health Department. He did not get answers.
He shared his curiosity on social media. As it turns out, the county sent a letter to Sumner's old address, clearing him.
"I think this is still just developing. I mean everyone is just trying to do the best job they can,” Sumner said.
