ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — The best part of Nolan Arenado in a St. Louis Cardinals uniform through the first quarter of the 2021 MLB season is the fact that he has come exactly as advertised.
The sterling defense. The winning effort and mentality. And, naturally, the gaudy offensive numbers that have characterized his career since the beginning. It’s been a rough couple of months for any tin-foil hatters who presumed his production would decline with a shift to playing half his games at Busch Stadium instead of the most hitter-friendly ballpark in the sport.
What Coors Field effect?
Over the weekend at the notoriously spacious Petco Park in San Diego, Arenado launched homers in each of three games against the Padres. All Cardinals losses, but their star player shined, nevertheless.
A mid-week two-game series against the Pirates appears to have been just what the doctor ordered for a skidding Cardinals team. The Redbirds took command of Tuesday’s affair against the Buccos in a 5-2 win. Arenado kick-started the party at an expanded-capacity Busch Stadium, blasting a home run for the fourth consecutive game when he left the yard on a JT Brubaker slider in the first inning.
“Yeah, I think that’s great,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said when asked if it feels like Arenado homers every night—because he does. “I think that should be a new policy. He’s done great. Just another good swing. Man, what a pretty stroke.”
A perfect 10!(and the fourth game in a row) pic.twitter.com/Dm3nHGUqcS— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 19, 2021
The latest dinger was Arenado’s team-leading 10th of the season as the superstar third baseman continues to contribute to the success of the first-place Cardinals. With three times on base Tuesday, Arenado increased his batting average to .307 and his OPS for the season to .944 as his baseball card stats have come around to match the caliber of player that St. Louis knew it had all along.
“Definitely a presence, no question about that,” Shildt said of Arenado. “Presence allows, I mentioned the word residual benefit, you know, the value of him is exponential beyond just what he does. He makes other people around him better, makes a game plan, creates more opportunities for guys around him… He's a hard-nosed, determined guy that wants to excel. He's joining a mix of a group of guys that have been together while with similar mentalities. Like I mentioned, he's still moved this group's needle because he's really, appropriately, focused and driven—not, you know, tense. He's just got a real focus and drive to what he does and how he does his work.
“A lot of the greats have that quality. You see guys that are in a cage and they're just, on. They’re on with their focus and in that way just it's a habit that just continues it on and goes into the game, and becomes part of their DNA."
Sosa hitting stride while filling in for DeJong
Edmundo Sosa hasn’t had much opportunity to prove himself at the big-league level amid a few cups of coffee in St. Louis over the past couple of years. A recent injury to Paul DeJong, though, has meant an opening on the Cardinals infield that could give Sosa some runway to demonstrate his value to the team.
Sosa, who has consistently graded out as a plus-defender at shortstop, showcased his ability at the plate Tuesday, going 2-for-4 with the first extra-base hit and RBI of his big-league career. The 25-year-old infielder was understandably excited about his contribution.
Big moment for Edmundo Sosa! First career extra-base hit AND first career RBI. TV: Bally Sports MidwestApp: Bally Sports app#STLFLY pic.twitter.com/YVmvEdxVIY— Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) May 19, 2021
“I want to thank God for everything that went on today,” Sosa relayed via interpreter after the game. “I'm very excited for everything that was able to transpire throughout the game. Just very excited to be able to add my two cents into the victory today.”
Following his career-best night offensively, it’s safe to say Sosa can expect more upcoming opportunities to impact the club.
“Yes,” Shildt responded as to whether Sosa might get another chance in the starting lineup Wednesday. “I don’t remember the Johnny Carson skit where he did the—Carnac? Yeah, I don’t think we need to be Carnac (The Magnificent) to figure that one out. He did a nice job.”
Recognizing the opening in the lineup, Sosa sounds like he's up to the task.
"While the opportunity continues, I'm going to continue to have fun with it," he said.
