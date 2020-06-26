Giants Cardinals Baseball

(KMOV.com) — We've all missed baseball these last few months, during which MLB has been shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. Probably more than any other group, though, the hiatus has been an unnatural phenomenon for the players conditioned for the nearly nine-month grind from mid-February through October on an annual basis. A baseball player without any baseball to play? That's just wrong.

Needless to say, when MLB announced this week that players could report to spring training 2.0 beginning July 1, for a 60-game season to kick off later next month, the reaction was widespread jubilance.  

Check out some of the reactions this week from some of the Cardinals players, leading off with a fan-favorite, Adam Wainwright:

Matt Carpenter, meanwhile, was on the verge of tears—happy tears, of course!

Jack Flaherty's usage of GIFs on Twitter has been a source of entertainment for baseball fans in recent weeks, so of course he had a perfect GIF for the occasion as news of baseball's imminent return spread Monday night.

For veteran outfielder Dexter Fowler, the news that MLB players would be cleared to report to training camps at the beginning of July brought back the kind of butterflies he felt at the beginning of his professional career. 

Yadier Molina commemorated his return to St. Louis ahead of Cardinals training camp with a post on his Instagram story.

Molina instagram story

Harrison Bader is definitely ready to get back on the field with his Cardinals teammates.

And finally, Kolten Wong was so hyped up about baseball being back that he sent his first tweet since September 2018. The excitement is real!

