CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The last remaining Houlihan’s location in the St. Louis area closed after its parent company filed for bankruptcy.
The Creve Coeur Houlihan’s posted to Facebook saying the restaurant was closed effective Sunday.
Former employees were shocked at the short notice, which left them scrambling for new jobs.
"All in the back of our minds is what are we going to do at this point?" said Jamari Timberson. "What are we going to do?"
His job as event coordinator at the Creve Coeur location suddenly vanished, and coming off the holiday season, it couldn't have come at a worse time.
"You have January coming up. We've totally emptied our banking accounts out for Christmas, to have a good Christmas, with no expectation of not having a job immediately after," Timberson said.
The company posted a statement on Facebook acknowledging the issues facing employees, and said they are trying to relocate them.
“There is never a good time to close a restaurant, but due to the wind down of the bankruptcy estate, Houlihan’s Creve Coeur has closed effective today. Management is doing everything possible to minimize the impact to affected team members by working to place them at different continuing locations and reaching out to local restaurant companies,” the Facebook post reads.
But Timberson believes the company knew long before they made the announcement, and the more than 30 employees at his location should have had more time.
"Absolutely, absolutely you knew. You knew when you looked at numbers, you knew the decision you had made," he said.
Houlihan’s parent company, Kansas-based HRI Holding Corp, filed for bankruptcy in November.
The Kansas City Business Journal says HRI is selling the Houlihan’s assets to its competitor, Landry’s, known for Morton’s The Steakhouse and Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. restaurants.
In November, Houlihan's in Brentwood closed abruptly leaving employees scrambling.
The closing of the Creve Coeur location leaves the Metro area without a Houlihan’s. The closest locations are in Columbia or Springfield.
"I know while it's all business, as we say 'It's business and its not personal,' but it becomes personal for us who have no jobs at this point," Timberson said.
