ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- More than 1,600 people have tested positive for coronavirus around the United States.
In Missouri, 73 people have been tested for the virus. Two of those testes came back positive for COVID-19. In Illinois, 418 people have been tested and 32 of those tests came back positive.
Here are the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to get tested for coronavirus:
- Recently traveled to Iran, China, most of Europe or South Korea or come in contact with someone who has tested positive.
- Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing, though there have been cases where people have tested positive with few or no symptoms.
The CDC advises doctors to use their best judgment when it comes to determining if someone should be tested.
[READ: Test your temperature: Here are the steps to follow if you think you need to be tested for COVID-19]
Governor Mike Parson says there are 1,000 coronavirus tests on hand. At a press conference Thursday, the head of the St. Louis City Health Department, Dr. Fred Eichols, said doctors have to be particular about who is tested.
"It's important for us to really limit the number of individuals that obtain testing through the state because they do have limited resources so we need to make sure those individuals who are at the greatest risk for actually contracting COVID-19 receive those resources," said Eichols.
Eichols said he's working with the state to get more tests.
For more information on the virus and safety guidelines, visit the CDC’s website at cdc.gov/coronavirus. The St. Louis County Health hotline is 314-615-2660 or visit the county's website at stlcorona.com to learn more.
