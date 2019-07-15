(KMOV.com) - A plea from area farmers’ market to shoppers is to grab an umbrella and please come shop.
It comes as rain has put a damper on business from spring through mid-summer.
“Definitely have felt some pinch there on certain days as today is very slow,” explained Dan Mitchell, the owner of Summit Produce at the Kirkwood Farmer’s Market.
At Larder and Cupboard in Maplewood, owner Cindy Higgerson says it’s rained nearly every market. She sells her homemade jams each week, all with ingredients sourced from area farms. She says the impact of wet weather affects everyone from farmers, to small business owners to shoppers.
“Unfortunately, when we’re not selling our jams. I can’t turn around and buy that same produce at the very same farmers at the market,” said Higgerson.
The Schlafly Farmers Market posted about the challenge this season:
“This unpredictable weather is really hurting our vendors. I understand shopping in the rain isn’t the most fun thing to do, but we need your help. I urge you to grab that umbrella and show up at the market, rain or shine, to support our local farmers. When fresh produce doesn’t get sold at the market, it is a total loss for the farmer. They work so incredibly hard to grow, harvest, prepare, pack, and sell their products. They do it for their families, their livelihood, and they do it for you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.