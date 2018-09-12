EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that the westbound lanes of the Poplar Street Bridge at the East St. Louis interchange will close Friday, Sept. 14, weather permitting.
Beginning Friday at 9 p.m., construction will start and detours will be posted for Interstate 55 and Interstate 64.
Westbound Interstate 55/64 traffic will not be able to travel west of the Interstate 55/70/64 interchange.
The closure is necessary to demolish a section of the MLK approach structure that carries traffic over westbound Interstate 55/64.
Drivers will have to detour from I-55 to take I-255 south across the Jefferson Barracks Bridge to Interstate 55. Motorists are advised to detour from I-64 and take I-255 south to Illinois 3 north to westbound I-64.
The closure is expected to end by 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 16.
Drivers should expect delays. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and consider alternate forms of transportation during the weekend closure.
For more information about road construction, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.