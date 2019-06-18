ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Motorists dealing with the ongoing construction on I-44 are in for a change Tuesday.
The westbound lanes near Shrewsbury will shift back to the westbound side of the highway as crews begin work to replace the center barrier near the BNSF railroad.
Two westbound lanes will remain closed, as will one eastbound lane.
The shift back to the westbound side of the roadway began at 8 a.m.
The eastbound lanes will not change.
MoDOT says the project is expected to be completed by fall of this year, and all lanes are expected to open soon.
Once they open, crews will complete the project by performing resurfacing works under the bridge.
