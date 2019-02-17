ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Westbound I-64 near Clayton has been reopened following a deadly 1-vehicle accident involving a pickup truck Sunday morning.
Authorities said the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, closing all lanes of westbound 64.
Two people were ejected from the vehicle when it struck and flipped over a guardrail. Police said one of the two victims was pronounced dead on scene while the other was taken to an area hospital.
It is not certain if weather played a part in the accident.
