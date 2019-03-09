ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Westbound Interstate 70 at Grand is back open after an accident shut down the interstate early Saturday morning.
The accident happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday.
News 4 was on the scene of emergency responders in the area clearing up the accident.
The crash shut down all four lanes of the interstate, but they were all back open by 5 a.m.
News 4 is working to learn if anyone was hurt in the wreck. This story will be updated when new information is learned.
