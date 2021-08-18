Mosquito

The number of West Nile virus cases rose across the United States last year, killing 167 people, according to data released Thursday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Experts say the increase, while small, underscores the need to protect against mosquitoes during the hot summer months.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The West Nile virus has been found in mosquitoes within St. Charles County.

The virus was found during routine trapping and surveillance by the St. Charles County Division of Environmental Health and Protection’s Mosquito control program. Officials stressed the findings should not be a reason for alarm and residents should remain vigilant to prevent mosquito bites by wearing repellant while outdoors.

County officials said there have not been any positive cases of West Nile in humans reported this year.

