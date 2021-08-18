ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The West Nile virus has been found in mosquitoes within St. Charles County.
The virus was found during routine trapping and surveillance by the St. Charles County Division of Environmental Health and Protection’s Mosquito control program. Officials stressed the findings should not be a reason for alarm and residents should remain vigilant to prevent mosquito bites by wearing repellant while outdoors.
County officials said there have not been any positive cases of West Nile in humans reported this year.
