ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A mosquito in the Metro East has tested positive for the West Nile virus.
St. Clair County reports the West Nile virus-positive mosquito was found somewhere within their jurisdiction but has not said exactly where it was located. This is the first positive mosquito sample identified this season in the county.
The virus has been found in 11 Illinois counties so far this season, including Macoupin and Montgomery counties. Last year, 26 Illinois counties reported mosquitos that tested positive for the virus and there were 39 human cases, with four human deaths.
