MANCHESTER, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Warnetta Wilbert says she now sleeps on a blow-up mattress in her dining room out of fear of raccoons living in her bedroom ceiling.
“I looked up and said, 'Oh my God,' and that’s when it frightened me, that something could have come through there,” she said.
Wilbert says she’s heard the raccoons scratching her bedroom walls and ceilings for two months at the Orchard Village Apartments in Manchester. She grew concerned when a hole began forming in her ceiling. After contacting apartment management, maintenance removed four baby raccoons, but according to Wilbert, they couldn’t get to the mom.
“I said, 'Where was the mom?', and he said, 'Oh, it was too big and we were frightened so we left it up in the attic,” she said.
Since that visit, she says the scratching returned.
“We talk to people on a regular basis who say, 'I was sleeping and this racoon fell in through the ceiling,” says Angel Wintrode with Bi-State Wildlife.
Wintrode works at an organization who educates homeowners and landlords on how to properly remove raccoons. She says they try to promote humane evictions. She adds that she’s tried multiple times to get in contact with apartment management for tips and resolutions, but they’ve never returned her calls.
News 4 spoke to the area manager for this property, she says that due to legal reasons, she couldn’t comment on this issue.
