BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A state representative from West County wants to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri.
Rep. Shamed Dogan, R-Ballwin, pre-filed a bill Tuesday that would change the state constitution and would require voter approval to legalize the sale of the drug.
Missouri voter approved a medical marijuana program in 2018.
Dogan wants the measure to go before voters in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.